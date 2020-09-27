Suarez, who completed his switch to Atletico from Barcelona on Friday, started on the bench but instantly made his mark by releasing Marcos Llorente with an exquisite first touch and the Spaniard produced a first-time finish to score the fourth.

The Uruguayan then directed a towering header into the net in the 86th minute after a cross from Llorente before scoring again in added time.

Atletico had taken control of the game with a Diego Costa header in the ninth minute and even though Saul Niguez had a penalty saved later in the first half, the home side put the game out of Granada's reach after the interval with goals from Angel Correa and Joao Felix.

Jorge Molina struck a consolation goal for Granada in the 86th before Suarez promptly restored Atletico's five-goal advantage. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

