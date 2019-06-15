The Uruguayan has been involved in three incidents of biting. The first was during his time at Ajax in 2010, with another coming at Liverpool a year before the Chiellini altercation.

He signed for Barcelona after the World Cup but did not make his debut until October due to the ban and has lifted the lid on what he did in the intervening time.

"My wife asked me what happened and I told her we simply collided. I did not accept the reality, I was in denial, and that was a big mistake," he told Fox Sports.

"I turned to psychologists and that really helped me to accept my mistakes and grow. I suffered a great deal during that period, for my wife, my children and my team-mates.

"I was treated inhumanely, though. I had signed for Barcelona and they didn't even give me a presentation to the media. I thought my career was over and I'd have to retire."

Suarez is currently on international duty with Uruguay, who begin their Copa America campaign against Ecuador on Sunday.