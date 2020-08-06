Summer 2020 transfer window club-by-club guide: Tottenham to Wolves

The Premier League transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 until October 5. But who will your club sign?

The following guide - split into four - breaks down the potential transfer plans for all 19 guaranteed Premier League teams for the 2020/21 season. Do you agree with what areas we think your club should strengthen in?

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

It all seems to have fallen apart even earlier than usual for Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. The Portuguese manager has one of the most brilliant CVs in world football with two Champions League trophies, a Europa League and a UEFA Cup along with league and cup titles in England, Portugal, Italy and Spain. Unfortunately, these days his more negative characteristics of being difficult to work with and his tendency to absolve himself of responsibility when things go wrong have taken more prominence. His apparent scapegoating of club-record signing Tanguy Ndombélé was not a good look and Mourinho has struggled to get the best out of his players. Spurs ended the season well, gaining important wins over Everton, Leicester City and arch-rivals Arsenal to secure sixth place in the table and a Europa League berth, but it is hard to see where the team goes from here with Mourinho at the helm.

What do they need?

Defensive Midfielder: A long-term admirer of Eric Dier, whom he reportedly tried to sign while managing Manchester United, Mourinho has preferred Dier at centre back rather than defensive midfield during his time as Spurs boss so far. Furthermore, with Jose's opinion on Ndombélé clear and Oliver Skipp still young, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks are the only real choices to start in that defensive midfield role. With Sissoko turning 31 in August and Winks sometimes struggling to impact games, reinforcements in that area would be welcomed. Provided that the North London side meet Southampton’s valuation, the chances are that reinforcement will be Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia and Inter Milan’s Matías Vecino are solid possibilities if a move for the Dane falls through.

Full-backs: Serge Aurier has been inconsistent at right-back and Kyle Walker-Peters being out on loan at Southampton meant that Aurier was the only recognised right-back in the squad, so Spurs could end up needing two right-backs instead of just one. On the other side at left-back, Danny Rose might be on his way out of White Hart Lane after 13 years at the club and Ben Davies continues to underwhelm. Emerson, who is on loan at Real Betis from Barcelona, Italy international Mattia De Sciglio and rising star Sergino Dest are all said to be on Tottenham’s shortlist of right-backs. Meanwhile, Juventus starter Alex Sandro is conceivably the most compelling target at left-back.

Back-up striker: In light of disappointing spells at the club from Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen as Harry Kane’s deputy, Spurs have since been slow to address the back-up striker role. There has instead been a reliance on Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura to step in as a centre forward when needed but it is time they signed a genuine No. 9 to support the main man Kane. Irish teen Troy Parrot has bags of potential but Mourinho has been quick to play down his immediate first-team prospects, so the arrival of either Arkadiusz Milik or Callum Wilson in N17 is very plausible.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

The boing boing Baggies live up to their name once again. This time around the boing has taken two seasons rather than one and Slaven Bilic’s side will be hoping to avoid an immediate drop that would further cement their status as a yo-yo club. Considering much of their squad lacks top-level experience, particularly in the Premier League, there is the slight worry that players such as Romaine Sawyers, Conor Townsend and Kyle Bartley could be out of their depth in the top flight. Another concern is that certain key players such as Filip Krovinovic and Grady Diangana were loan signings that they may have to do without in the Premier League. West Brom will hope they can extend their stays at least for another year. Negativity aside, the ease at which they got promoted - staying in the top two from their 11th game right until the end of the season - implies that they should be fine in the Premier League.

What do they need?

Striker: Over the course of this season, £8 million signing Kenneth Zohore only managed three league goals. Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin both reached double figures for the season, but once you take into account Austin’s fitness issues and poor showings for Southampton in the top flight, coupled with the fact this is the first time Robson-Kanu has breached double figures in a season, it is hard to see them excelling in the Premier League next season. Huddersfield Town marksman Karlan Grant, who bagged 19 goals in the Championship this season, has been strongly linked with a move to The Hawthorns, as has Fenerbahçe target man Vedat Muriqi and Leicester City flop Kelechi Iheanacho.

Centre back: Nigeria international Semi Ajayi has been a key figure in the Baggies defence this season and should be able to make the step up to Premier League level. On the other hand, Ahmed Hegazi, who played every game as West Brom finished bottom of the Premier League in 17/18, and Bartley, who struggled for game time at Swansea during a previous top-flight stint, may hae an issue at Premier League level. 20-year-old Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan may join but bearing in mind Monaco, AC Milan and Crystal Palace are also interested, signing the Frenchman could be a tough ask. A more affordable alternative is Domagoj Vida, who was given his international debut by the then Croatia manager Slaven Bilic in a 2-0 win against Wales in May 2010 and currently plays for Beşiktaş. Bristol City defender Taylor Moore has also been earmarked as a potential acquisition.

Left-back: Former Arsenal and England man Kieran Gibbs brings valuable experience but injury problems have limited his contribution on the pitch over the past season. The other left-back Conor Townsend is something of a journeyman and West Brom might pursue an upgrade rather than risk the 27-year-old not adapting to the league. Albion may look to replace him with one of Rangers’ Borna Barišić, Fulham’s Joe Bryan or Wigan Athletic’s Antonee Robinson, who was inches away from a shock move to AC Milan in January before it fell through due to him failing a medical.

WEST HAM UNITED

Despite continual investment from David Sullivan and David Gold there has been minimal progress at the club, due scattergun managerial appointments and a transfer approach that has seen them buy no less than 45 attackers during their decade-long ownership of the club. The appointment of David Moyes in late December for his second stint was an uninspiring move and after ending the season on a total of 39 points, one could argue that West Ham avoiding relegation in 16th place was more down to good fortune and the relative inferiority of others than as a consequence of good management and recruitment. Having spent around £200 million over the past couple of seasons, any incomings may rely on the likes of Ablian Ajeti, Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku, Felipe Anderson, Fabian Balbuena, Andriy Yarmolenko and others leaving first.

What do they need?

Full-backs: First-team minutes in the full-back positions have been very spread out this season, with Aaron Cresswell and Masuaku sharing playing time on the left and Ryan Fredericks, Pablo Zabaleta, Jeremy Ngakia and Ben Johnson all spending some time at right-back. Cresswell has been at the Hammers for six years now and will turn 31 before the end of the year, while Masuaku seems likely to leave. On the other side of the pitch, some clubs are rumoured to be interested in Fredericks, while Zabaleta and Ngakia have already left and Johnson is inexperienced.

Antonee Robinson - who has been attracting lots of interest in the UK and abroad - is a target along with Irishman Ryan Manning, who plays for QPR. However, Moyes is said to favour moves for 21-year-old Barcelona man Moussa Wagué, who has enjoyed a few cameo appearances in the first team in between international caps for Senegal and a loan spell at Nice this year, Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny, who performed well for Schalke on loan this season, and Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest.

Striker: Potentially the latest in a long line of West Ham striker flops, Frenchman Sabastien Haller will be hoping to build on his seven goals in 32 Premier League appearances as he showed glimpses of what he can do after tearing up the Eredivisie and Bundesliga with FC Utrecht and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively. January signing Jarrod Bowen brought a degree of creativity with his four assists - the joint second-most in the team across the whole season - but in his first full season at the club, he will need to chip in with some goals. Fan favourite Michail Antonio further underlined his excellent versatility with 10 Premier League goals that mainly came from the time he spent upfront. His expected goals mark of 11.9 and 3.41 shots per 90 minutes - both the highest in the West Ham team - show his directness, but the need for an established striker is clear. Callum Wilson, Josh Maja and Ollie Watkins are the players the Hammers believe can deal with this dilemma.

Playmaker: The East London club’s creative stats do not make for such bad reading, as finishing those chances has proved to be a bigger problem. Nevertheless, with the reliable Mark Noble now aged 32 and both Anderson and Lanzini in the departures lounge, Moyes will need to account for the loss of creativity that their exits would bring. Brentford’s Saïd Benrahma and QPR’s Eberechi Eze have countless suitors and West Ham are considered to be one of them, but England U21 talent Morgan Gibbs-White and French teen Yacine Adli are less in-demand choices the Hammers might pursue.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Nuno Espirito Santo has overseen a meteoric rise in the fortunes of Wolves, thanks in part to the Chinese investment group Fosun International, who took over the club in July 2016. However, the impact of Espirito Santo should not be understated with him crafting one of the best squads in the Premier League with two seventh-place finishes after storming to the Championship title in 2018 with 99 points. Portuguese players or players from Portuguese clubs are always to be expected given it is the manager’s home country and the notable links the club have to super-agent Jorge Mendes, but will the West Midlands side be able to push on and secure a dream Champions League spot next season? That largely depends on bringing in more depth and keeping hold of star players.

What do they need?

Centre back: Club captain Conor Coady has continued to receive plaudits for his showings in the heart of the Wanderers’ defence. But considering Espirito Santo’s preference to start with three central defenders, the manager will surely be looking for an upgrade on Willy Boly and Romain Saïss, with defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker often having to fill in there. Italy international Daniele Rugani, 26, who has played a bit-part role for the Serie A champions Juventus is a possible signing in this area, as is his team-mate Merih Demiral. A whole host of other central defenders such as Ben White, Axel Disasi and even veteran Brazil star Thiago Silva, whose contract has ended at PSG, have all been mentioned in connection with a move to Wolverhampton.

Centre midfielder: The formidable trio of Rúben Neves, Dendoncker and João Moutinho each played over 50 games each in all competitions this season. That demonstrates Wolves’ lack of depth in the middle of the park and based on the fact that Moutinho will be 34 in a couple of months, they will need to add both depth and quality there. João Palhinha, a defensive midfielder who has enjoyed two seasons on loan at Braga from Sporting Lisbon, fits the profile of a typical Wolves signing, as does Porto playmaker Otavio and Real Betis anchorman William Carvalho.

Attacker: Raúl Jiménez and Adama Traoré are the deadliest partnership in the Premier League. The Wanderers duo have combined for 10 goals. Overall, in the league this season, the front three of Jiménez, Traoré and Diogo Jota have 28 goals and 16 assists, so keeping them at Molineux has got to be the priority. Despite all of those positives, the rotation options have been much less productive and since returning to the top-flight Wolves have struggled to find a reliable attacker who can make an impression coming off the bench. Patrick Cutrone has been shipped out to Serie A with Fiorentina, Daniel Podence has not contributed much since arriving in January and 20-year-old Pedro Neto still needs time to develop. In order to truly challenge for a top-four spot, Wolves will need to ease the burden on their aforementioned front three. If at all realistic, Real Madrid outcast James Rodríguez would be a major statement of intent, but Espanyol forward Wu Lei, West Ham’s Michail Antonio and Jiménez’s Mexico teammate Jesús Corona are all more likely possibilities.

