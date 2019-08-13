PA Sport
Man City confirm Mangala exit
Manchester City have confirmed that Eliaquim Mangala has left the club to join Valencia on a permanent basis.
The France international moved to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2014 but failed to make the grade at City, being sent out on loan to Mestalla in 2016-17, then Everton for 2017-18.
He did not make a single appearance for Pep Guardiola's side last year but had signed a one-year extension that would keep him at the club until 2020, though Sky Sports are reporting that he is moving to Spain for free.
"Eliaquim Mangala has joined Valencia on a permanent deal," a Man City statement read.
"Everyone at City would like to wish Eliaquim all the best on his new venture."
City paid a reported fee of £42 million to bring Mangala to the club from Porto back in 2014. Prior to his time in Portugal he had come through the ranks at Standard Liege.