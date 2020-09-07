The European soccer body confirmed in a statement that tickets had gone on sale for the Sept. 24 match which would "serve as a pilot to bring fans back to stadiums in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation."

Until now, all UEFA competition matches have been played without fans since the COVID-19 outbreak. However, some countries, such as France, Switzerland, Poland and Hungary itself have allowed spectators at domestic matches.

UEFA said that the Puskas Arena could be filled up to 30% of its 67,215 capacity with 3,000 tickets available for supporters of each of the two finalists. Tickets are on sale until Wednesday.

To enter Hungary, visitors will have to present a ticket and proof of a negative COVID-19 test which must have been conducted in the previous three days, UEFA said. They can only stay in the country for up to 72 hours.

There had been doubts over the match after Hungary closed its borders to foreign visitors apart from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

UEFA said that "strict hygiene measures will be in place and fans will be requested to act responsibly" at the stadium itself.

Seats would be allocated so that there was at least 1.5 metres between spectators, who would have to wear masks and undergo a body temperature check on entry.

UEFA will refund the tickets of anyone who tested positive in the 14 days before the game, it said. The Super Cup is played annually between the previous season's Champions League and Europa League winners. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

