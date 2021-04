Football

Super League - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on breakaway disaster - 'Some damage has been done'

Mikel Arteta, asked if being involved in the European Super League may have damaged Arsenal's reputation: "Some damage has been done". "Now it's our job individually, to try to rebuild that trust with everybody: first with our supporters, with our fans, then with all the other clubs in the Premier League."

00:00:39, an hour ago