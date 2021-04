Football

Super League - FIFA president Gianni Infantino warns rebels - 'Either you are in, or you are out'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a speech that seemed to blame the club owners and absolve players he can only “strongly disapprove” of the Super League. “If some elect to go their own way, then they must live with the consequences of their choice - they are responsible for their choice,” Infantino said.

00:01:14, an hour ago