Football

Super League - Florentino Perez says Champions League has to be replaced - 'We will be dead by 2024'

In an interview with Spanish TV, Super League chairman Florentino Perez explained why the contoversial new competition has come into existence. Perez hit back at UEFA calling them a "monopoly" while pointing out that the breakaway Super League is being formed to "save football which is at risk" in his opinion.

00:00:46, 4 hours ago