Chelsea saw off Manchester City in a tight tussle in the Women's Super League thanks to a decisive goal from Guro Reiten.

The Norwegian midfielder latched onto a good cross from Jess Carter on 14 minutes to plant a deft header past Ellie Roebuck and despite City edging possession in the second period, the hosts held on.

The main team news before the game concerned the return to the Blues lineup of Sam Kerr.

Speaking in the build-up, boss Emma Hayes said of her charge: "She’s a big boost, with her personality and is a livewire in the dressing room.

"I love watching her movement, which is outstanding and brings us a lot even though the team have done well in her absence.”

And with Kerr roving dangerously in forward areas, Chelsea settled the better in the windy conditions at Kingsmeadow and found the advantage they deserved through Reiten.

Man City began to control territory as they chased an equaliser but Kerr looked dangerous on the break and could have made it two moments after the resumption but slid her one-on-one opportunity wide.

Julie Blakstad had an impact after coming on just before the hour for the visitors, but her side just couldn't find their cutting edge in the final third.

Chelsea's win closed the gap to two points to Arsenal, but Hayes' team have a game in hand.

