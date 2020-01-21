Super sub Aguero gets winner for City at Sheffield United

City's Brazilian Gabriel Jesus had a first-half penalty saved by Dean Henderson and the keeper, on loan from Manchester United, also produced a fine save to keep out a Raheem Sterling effort.

Aguero was sent on to replace Jesus in the 67th minute and it did not take long for him to make an impact as his perfectly-timed run into the box was picked out immaculately by Kevin De Bruyne, leaving the Argentine with a simple tap-in.

City had defender Aymeric Laporte back in their line-up for the first time since he suffered a knee injury in August. The Frenchman was replaced 12 minutes from fulltime.

Pep Guardiola's side are on 51 points, 13 behind leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand, and six points ahead of third-placed Leicester, who host West Ham United on Wednesday.

