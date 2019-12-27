Superb overhead kick gives Monterrey lead in Mexican final

The visitors took the lead a minute before half time when defender Carlos Rodriguez could only bundle a goal bound shot into his own net.

But their lead last just seconds, as Stefan Medina brought down a free kick and side-footed the ball under goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from six meters out.

America had Sebastian Cordova sent off for a bad challenge eight minutes into the second half but just when it looked like Monterrey would fail to take advantage Funes Mori popped up to volley in a spectacular overhead kick from around 15 meters out.

America won the trophy, one of two league titles up for grabs each year, last December.

The deciding leg of the final will take place at the Aztec stadium in Mexico City on Dec. 29.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Michael Perry)