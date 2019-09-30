LIVE

Degerfors IF - Syrianska FC

Superettan - 30 September 2019

Superettan – Follow the Football match between Degerfors IF and Syrianska FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stefan Jacobsson or Korosh Hatami? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Degerfors IF and Syrianska FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Degerfors IF vs Syrianska FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

