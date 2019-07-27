LIVE

Norrby IF - Östers IF

Superettan - 27 July 2019

Superettan – Follow the Football match between Norrby IF and Östers IF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mohammed Ali Khan or Christian Järdler? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Norrby IF and Östers IF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Norrby IF vs Östers IF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

