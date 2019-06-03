LIVE

Östers IF - IK Brage

Superettan - 3 June 2019

Superettan – Follow the Football match between Östers IF and IK Brage live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 3 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Järdler or Klebèr Saarenpää? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Östers IF and IK Brage? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Östers IF vs IK Brage. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

