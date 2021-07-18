AFC Eskilstuna - GIF Sundsvall

Follow the Superettan live Football match between AFC Eskilstuna and GIF Sundsvall with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 18 July 2021.





Catch the latest AFC Eskilstuna and GIF Sundsvall news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for AFC Eskilstuna and GIF Sundsvall. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

