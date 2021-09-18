AFC Eskilstuna
    -
    14:00
    18/09/21
    Tunavallen
    Vasalunds IF
      Superettan • Day 21
      Scores
      avant-match

      AFC Eskilstuna - Vasalunds IF

      Follow the Superettan live Football match between AFC Eskilstuna and Vasalunds IF with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 September 2021.


      Catch the latest AFC Eskilstuna and Vasalunds IF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for AFC Eskilstuna and Vasalunds IF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.