Superettan / Matchday 9
Studenternas IP / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dalkurd-ff/teamcenter.shtml
Dalkurd FF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vasteras-sk/teamcenter.shtml
Västerås SK
Dalkurd FF - Västerås SK

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dalkurd FF logo
Dalkurd FF
Västerås SK logo
Västerås SK
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Dalkurd FF

Västerås SK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Halmstads BKHAL
861119
2
IK BrageBRA
852117
3
AFC Eskilstuna
850315
4
IF BrommapojkarnaBP
842214
5
Trelleborgs FFTRE
842214
13
Dalkurd FFDAL
82157
14
Västerås SKVÄS
81346
Related matches

Landskrona BoIS
-
-
IK Brage
22/05
Trelleborgs FF
-
-
Östers IF
22/05
Örebro SK
-
-
AFC Eskilstuna
23/05
Halmstads BK
-
-
IF Brommapojkarna
23/05

