Superettan / Matchday 9
Landskrona IP / 22.05.2022
Landskrona BoIS
Not started
-
-
IK Brage
Landskrona BoIS - IK Brage

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Landskrona BoIS logo
Landskrona BoIS
IK Brage logo
IK Brage
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Landskrona BoIS

IK Brage

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Halmstads BKHAL
861119
2
IK BrageBRA
852117
3
AFC Eskilstuna
850315
4
IF BrommapojkarnaBP
842214
5
Trelleborgs FFTRE
842214
11
Landskrona BoISLAN
82339
