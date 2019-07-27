LIVE

FK Proleter Novi Sad - FK Voždovac

SuperLiga - 27 July 2019

SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between FK Proleter Novi Sad and FK Voždovac live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Milic Curcic or Radomir Kokovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Proleter Novi Sad and FK Voždovac? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Proleter Novi Sad vs FK Voždovac. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

