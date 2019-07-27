LIVE

FK Radnik Surdulica - Spartak Subotica

SuperLiga - 27 July 2019

SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between FK Radnik Surdulica and Spartak Subotica live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Slavisa Bozicic or Vladimir Gacinovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Radnik Surdulica and Spartak Subotica? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Radnik Surdulica vs Spartak Subotica. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

