LIVE

Napredak Krusevac - Vojvodina Novi Sad

SuperLiga - 28 July 2019

SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between Napredak Krusevac and Vojvodina Novi Sad live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Napredak Krusevac and Vojvodina Novi Sad? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Napredak Krusevac vs Vojvodina Novi Sad. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

