LIVE

Partizan Belgrade - Javor-Matis

Linglong Tire Superliga - 22 November 2019

Linglong Tire Superliga – Follow the Football match between Partizan Belgrade and Javor-Matis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Savo Milosevic or Igor Bondžulic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Partizan Belgrade and Javor-Matis? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Partizan Belgrade vs Javor-Matis. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

