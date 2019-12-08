LIVE

Rad Beograd - Partizan Belgrade

Linglong Tire Superliga - 8 December 2019

Linglong Tire Superliga – Follow the Football match between Rad Beograd and Partizan Belgrade live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 8 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dragan Radojicic or Savo Milosevic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rad Beograd and Partizan Belgrade? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rad Beograd vs Partizan Belgrade. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

