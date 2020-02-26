LIVE

Vojvodina Novi Sad - Radnicki Niš

Linglong Tire Superliga - 26 February 2020

Linglong Tire Superliga – Follow the Football match between Vojvodina Novi Sad and Radnicki Niš live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 26 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nenad Lalatovic or Milorad Kosanovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Vojvodina Novi Sad and Radnicki Niš? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Radnicki Niš. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

