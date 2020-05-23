Portugal's Primeira Liga will offer its followers a feast of summer football when it resumes after the novel coronavirus stoppage, with matches to be played almost every day according to a new fixture list the league released on Saturday.

The championship will restart on June 3 with Portimonense against Gil Vicente and Famalicao hosting leaders Porto. The 25th round of matches will continue over the following three days, with second-placed Benfica at home to Tondela on June 4.

After a rest day on June 8, the following round of matches will be spread over five days from June 9 to June 13.

Subsequent rounds will also be spread over four to six days, with just a single rest day in between each, until July 21 when the penultimate round will be complete.

The league will announce the dates and order for the 34th and final match day at a later stage when it is clear which teams are still fighting for the title, European places or to avoid relegation.

Most matches will be played at 1900 or 2115 local time, with a few at 1700.

Porto lead the 18-team table with 60 points from 24 matches, one ahead of bitter rivals Benfica, with Braga a further 13 points adrift in third.

