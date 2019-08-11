LIVE

Boavista FC - CD Aves

SuperLiga - 11 August 2019

SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between Boavista FC and CD Aves live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 11 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lito Vidigal or Augusto Inácio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Boavista FC and CD Aves? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Boavista FC vs CD Aves. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

