LIVE

CS Marítimo - Santa Clara

SuperLiga - 7 December 2019

SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between CS Marítimo and Santa Clara live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Gomes or João Henriques? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between CS Marítimo and Santa Clara? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CS Marítimo vs Santa Clara. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

