LIVE

CS Marítimo - SC Braga

SuperLiga - 1 March 2020

SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between CS Marítimo and SC Braga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 1 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Gomes or Micael Sequeira? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between CS Marítimo and SC Braga? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CS Marítimo vs SC Braga. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

