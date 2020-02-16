LIVE

FC Famalicão - CD Aves

SuperLiga - 16 February 2020

SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between FC Famalicão and CD Aves live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers João Pedro or Nuno Manta? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Famalicão and CD Aves? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Famalicão vs CD Aves. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

