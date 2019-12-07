FC Famalicão
    -
    18:00
    07/12/19
    Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho
    CD Tondela
      SuperLiga • Day 13
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      FC Famalicão - CD Tondela
      SuperLiga - 7 December 2019

      SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between FC Famalicão and CD Tondela live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers João Pedro or Natxo González? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Famalicão and CD Tondela? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Famalicão vs CD Tondela. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment