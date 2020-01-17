LIVE

FC Porto - SC Braga

SuperLiga - 17 January 2020

SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between FC Porto and SC Braga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 17 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sérgio Conceição or Micael Sequeira? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Porto and SC Braga? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Porto vs SC Braga. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

