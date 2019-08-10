Santa Clara
    2nd Half
    0
    -
    1
    16:30
    10/08/19
    Estádio de Sâo Miguel
    FC Famalicão
    SuperLiga • Day 1
    • 2nd Half
    • Santa Clara
    • FC Famalicão
    • MartinezSilva
      67'
    • Lameiras
      64'
    • LamasSantana
      60'
    • 1st Half
    • Santa Clara
    • FC Famalicão
    • Martins
      31'
    • Martinez
      5'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Santa Clara - FC Famalicão
    SuperLiga - 10 August 2019

    SuperLiga – Follow the Football match between Santa Clara and FC Famalicão live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 10 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    30
