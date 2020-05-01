Pyry Soiri of Esbjerg fB and Simon Hedlund of Brondby IF compete for the ball during the Danish 3F Superliga match between Brondby IF and Esbjerg fB at Brondby Stadion on November 10, 2019 in Brondby, Denmark

Denmark's football association (DBU) hopes to resume its top flight Super League on May 29 subject to government approval, the DBU said in a statement on Friday.

Soccer has ground to a halt in all major leagues in Europe and none have yet to resume. European soccer's governing body UEFA has set a May 25 deadline for leagues to outline their plans to re-start.

"It is imperative that the 3F Superliga is launched by May 29 in order to be able to run the tournament in its entirety with proper regard for the health of the players," Jesper Moller, chair of the DBU said in a separate statement.

Having been halted for two and a half months, the DBU hopes to see the first Super League match played on May 29, but it said resumption was subject to government approval.

Denmark was one of the first European countries to lift its lockdown, having been among the earliest to introduce measures.

