CD Tondela - Gil Vicente FC

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between CD Tondela and Gil Vicente FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 28 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pako Ayestarán or Ricardo Soares? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest CD Tondela and Gil Vicente FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for CD Tondela and Gil Vicente FC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

