Jack Wilshere says he is looking forward to stepping out of his comfort zone after joining Danish Superliga side Aarhus.

The former Arsenal midfielder has not played for a club since May 2021, but will now play in Denmark after agreeing a short-term deal on Sunday.

Wilshere, who will wear the number ten shirt for AGF, says he is looking forward to trying “something different”.

"It all happened really quick," the 30-year-old said.

"I had a conversation with one of the coaches, David Reddington. He explained to me about the club, how good it is and how much I'd enjoy it.

"He worked with someone I worked with closely, Roy Hodgson, who I enjoyed working with. I knew Dave would have a similar way of doing things.

“Then I spoke with the head coach and really liked what they were saying.

"I always said that in my career I wanted to try something different. I think now was the right time to step out of my comfort zone, step out of England and try something different."

AGF boss David Nielsen says Wilshere was signed to improve their team and not to get media attention.

“This is not a publicity stunt," he said. "[Wilshere] is a skilled football player who we think can help us, and we think we can help him. We have done this to make our team better.

"We will make sure that he feels like a good part of the squad.

"Denmark has a good reputation. It is a place where people want to live. He has lived in London, and now he will be able to live in Aarhus. It is an even better place to live!"

Wilshere is expected to make is debut against Velje on Friday, but admits he is not match fit yet.

"I'm not fully match fit because I've not played, and the only way to get match fit is to play matches," he said.

"But what I would say is I've been training for a long period of time with good players.

"I'm ready to play, I'm ready to be selected by the manager and I'm looking forward to it. As a footballer the best thing is playing games."

