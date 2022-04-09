Primeira Liga / Matchday 29
Estádio da Luz / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belenenses/teamcenter.shtml
Belenenses
Benfica - Belenenses

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
Belenenses logo
Belenenses
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Benfica

Belenenses

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
28244076
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
28224270
3
BenficaBEN
28194561
4
SC BragaBRA
28157652
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
281210646
17
BelenensesBEL
28491521
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

