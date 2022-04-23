Primeira Liga / Matchday 31
Estádio da Luz / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-famalicao/teamcenter.shtml
FC Famalicão
Benfica - FC Famalicão

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
FC Famalicão logo
FC Famalicão
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Benfica

FC Famalicão

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
30264082
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
30234373
3
BenficaBEN
30214567
4
SC BragaBRA
30168656
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
301211747
13
FC FamalicãoFAM
306111329
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

