Primeira Liga / Matchday 26
Estádio da Luz / 11.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-vizela/teamcenter.shtml
FC Vizela
Benfica - FC Vizela Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
FC Vizela logo
FC Vizela
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Benfica

FC Vizela

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
25214067
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
25194261
3
BenficaBEN
25183457
4
SC BragaBRA
25137546
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
25119542
14
FC VizelaVIZ
25591124
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

