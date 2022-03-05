Primeira Liga / Matchday 25
Estádio do Bessa Século XXI / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boavista-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Boavista FC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
Advertisement
Ad

Boavista FC - SC Braga Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boavista FC logo
Boavista FC
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Boavista FC

SC Braga

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
24204064
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
24184258
3
BenficaBEN
24173454
4
SC BragaBRA
24136545
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
24118541
13
Boavista FCBOA
24413725
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Boavista FC and SC Braga with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest Boavista FC and SC Braga news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.