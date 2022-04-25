Primeira Liga / Matchday 31
Estádio do Bessa Século XXI / 25.04.2022
Boavista FC
Not started
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
Boavista FC - Sporting Lisbon

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boavista FC logo
Boavista FC
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Boavista FC

Sporting Lisbon

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
30264082
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
30234373
3
BenficaBEN
31215568
4
SC BragaBRA
30168656
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
311212748
12
Boavista FCBOA
30615933
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

