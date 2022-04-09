Primeira Liga / Matchday 29
Estádio João Cardoso / 09.04.2022
CD Tondela
Not started
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
CD Tondela - Sporting Lisbon

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Tondela logo
CD Tondela
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

CD Tondela

Sporting Lisbon

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
28244076
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
28224270
3
BenficaBEN
28194561
4
SC BragaBRA
28157652
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
291211647
16
CD TondelaTON
28741725
