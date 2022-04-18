Primeira Liga / Matchday 30
António Coimbra de Mota / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-estoril-praia/teamcenter.shtml
Estoril Praia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
Advertisement
Ad

Estoril Praia - SC Braga

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estoril Praia logo
Estoril Praia
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Estoril Praia

SC Braga

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
30264082
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
30234373
3
BenficaBEN
30214567
4
SC BragaBRA
29167655
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
301211747
10
Estoril PraiaEST
298101134
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

Sporting Lisbon
0
1
Benfica
27'
FC Porto
7
0
Portimonense
Belenenses
1
0
FC Vizela
CS Marítimo
4
0
Boavista FC

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Estoril Praia and SC Braga with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 18 April 2022.

Catch the latest Estoril Praia and SC Braga news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.