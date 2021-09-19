Estoril Praia - Sporting Lisbon

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Estoril Praia and Sporting Lisbon with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 19 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Bruno Pinheiro or Ruben Amorim? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Estoril Praia and Sporting Lisbon news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Estoril Praia and Sporting Lisbon. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

