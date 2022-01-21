Rescheduled
Primeira Liga / Matchday 19
Estádio Municipal de Arouca / 21.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arouca/teamcenter.shtml
FC Arouca
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
FC Arouca - Benfica Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Arouca
Benfica
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

FC Arouca

Benfica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
18162050
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
18152147
3
BenficaBEN
18132341
4
SC BragaBRA
1895432
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
1876527
17
FC AroucaARO
1735914
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

