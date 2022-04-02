Primeira Liga / Matchday 28
Estádio Municipal de Arouca / 02.04.2022
FC Arouca
Not started
-
-
Gil Vicente FC
FC Arouca - Gil Vicente FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Arouca logo
FC Arouca
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Arouca

Gil Vicente FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
27234073
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
27214267
3
BenficaBEN
27194461
4
SC BragaBRA
27147649
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
271210546
15
FC AroucaARO
27581423
