Primeira Liga / Matchday 34
Estádio Capital do Móvel / 13.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
FC Paços de Ferreira - Benfica

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

FC Paços de Ferreira

Benfica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
33284188
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
33264382
3
BenficaBEN
33225671
4
SC BragaBRA
33198665
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
331312851
10
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
339111338
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

