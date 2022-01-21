Rescheduled
Primeira Liga / Matchday 19
Estádio Capital do Móvel / 21.01.2022
FC Paços de Ferreira
Rescheduled
-
-
Boavista FC
FC Paços de Ferreira - Boavista FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
Boavista FC logo
Boavista FC
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Paços de Ferreira

Boavista FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
18162050
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
18152147
3
BenficaBEN
18132341
4
SC BragaBRA
1895432
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
1876527
10
Boavista FCBOA
1839618
11
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
1846818
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

