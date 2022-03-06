Primeira Liga / Matchday 25
Estádio Capital do Móvel / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
FC Paços de Ferreira - FC Porto Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

FC Paços de Ferreira

FC Porto

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
24204064
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
24184258
3
BenficaBEN
25174455
4
SC BragaBRA
25137546
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
25119542
10
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
2469927
