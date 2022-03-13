Primeira Liga / Matchday 26
Estádio do Dragão / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tondela/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tondela
Advertisement
Ad

FC Porto - CD Tondela Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
CD Tondela logo
CD Tondela
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

CD Tondela

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
25214067
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
25194261
3
BenficaBEN
26184458
4
SC BragaBRA
25137546
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
25119542
16
CD TondelaTON
25631621
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

FC Arouca
0
1
FC Paços de Ferreira
32'
Belenenses
-
-
Boavista FC
20:30
CS Marítimo
-
-
Vitória Guimarães
13/03
SC Braga
-
-
Gil Vicente FC
13/03

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between FC Porto and CD Tondela with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest FC Porto and CD Tondela news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.