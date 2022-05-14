Primeira Liga / Matchday 34
Estádio do Dragão / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-estoril-praia/teamcenter.shtml
Estoril Praia
FC Porto - Estoril Praia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
Estoril Praia logo
Estoril Praia
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

Estoril Praia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
33284188
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
33264382
3
BenficaBEN
33225671
4
SC BragaBRA
33198665
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
331312851
8
Estoril PraiaEST
339121239
SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

